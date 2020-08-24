 BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38 - Noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros O'Gorman

BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38

by Paul Cashmere on August 24, 2020

in News

Alt-Country singer songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at the age of 38.

Justin is the son of country artist Steve Earle.

Justin married in 2013. His daughter was born in 2017.

(This story is being updated)

The following announcement was made at the Justin Townes Earle Facebook page:

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.
You will be missed dearly Justin 💔
“I’ve crossed oceans
Fought freezing rain and blowing sand
I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers
Just looking for a place to land”

Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, 23 August 2020

