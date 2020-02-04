Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano Present A Wonderful One Off In Melbourne

Every once in a while a show happens on a punt. Sometimes it is all about a good idea and the right timing. Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano sounds like a longshot put it hit the bull-eye.

On paper Cadd and Ceberano seem like an odd-couple together. They come from difference eras, they perform different genres. However, this was a case of opposites attract. It worked a treat. It’s just a shame it was a one-off.

Brian and Kate mainly performed songs that influenced them and songs they admired as well as a few from their own songbooks. It was a perfectly curated setlist and it often dug deep. Brian’s ‘Legend In The Making’ was such a deep cut I had to ask him where it came from. You’ll need to drill back to the 2005 ‘Quietly Rusting’ album to find it.

Brian’s beautiful ‘Everybody’s Leaving’, paying tribute to the greats we have recently lost came early in the set along with a brand new one from Kate’s new album with Steve Kilbey and Sean Sennett ‘Monument City Lights 1973’.

There were songs from The Band, The Faces, Marvin Gaye, Blind Faith, Bonnie Raitt and John Waite.

Check out the setlist

Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano, The Palms Melbourne, 1 February 2020

I Put A Spell On You (Screaming Jay Hawkins cover)

Missing You (John Waite cover)

Monument City Lights 1973 (from The Dangerous Age, 2020)

Everybody’s Leaving (From Silver City, 2019)

I Can’t Make You Love Me (Bonnie Raitt cover)

Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith cover)

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (The Band cover)

Christine’s Tune (Flying Burrio Brothers cover)

Champion (from Kate Ceberano, Kensal Road, 2013)

Blue Box (from Kate Ceberano, Blue Box, 1996)

Brave (from Kate Ceberano, Brave, 1989)

Your Mama Don’t Dance (The Bootleg Family single, 1973)

Don’t You Know Its Magic (Cadd song, Farnham hit, 1972)

Let Go (from Brian Cadd, Moonshine, 1974)

A Little Ray of Sunshine (from Axiom, Fools Gold, 1970)

Ginger Man (from Brian Cadd, Brian Cadd, 1972)

The Weight (The Band cover)

Stay With Me (The Faces cover)

The Letter (The Box Tops/Joe Cocker cover)

Legend In The Making (from Brian Cadd, Quietly Rusting, 2005)

How Sweet It Is (Marvin Gaye cover)

Maybe this show will happen again. Maybe it won’t. If it doesn’t, there were 800 very lucky witnesses to this one.

