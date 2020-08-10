 Brian May Evacuates Home Because of Fire - Noise11.com
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman

Brian May, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Evacuates Home Because of Fire

by Music-News.com on August 11, 2020

in News

Brian May was forced to evacuate his home in Surrey due to a nearby forest fire.

Firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze on Chobham Common over the weekend and by Sunday they had successfully halted the inferno.

However, Brian detailed in a post on Instagram that when the fire was at its height, he was forced to flee his home near Sunningdale Golf Course.

Next to pictures of himself and Anne Brummer of his Save Me Trust wildlife charity viewing the torched landscape, May wrote that seeing the fire was ‘shocking and traumatic’.

“These pictures show Anne Brummer and I this afternoon, surveying the forest fire which is still smouldering less than a mile from my own house and studio, and the fond relics of my entire life,” he explained.

“Today Se (sic) were able to begin to thank the amazing firefighters who risked their lives to contain this huge and treacherous wild furnace on the heath land of Sunningdale Golf Course – which actually adjoins my property,” he added.

Telling viewers the fire had driven him out of his home, the Queen rocker revealed: “Yesterday, I was rescuing as many precious things from my house as was practicable, under threat of the whole thing going up in flames, but praying that the horror would not happen.”

Thanking firefighters for saving his house, the Don’t Stop Me Now hitmaker continued: “Today my prayers were answered – the fire is under control, but the danger is not over. While this dry heatwave lasts there is still a massive risk of a flare-up leading to disaster.”

The star went on to slam underfunding of Britain’s ‘criminally cut back’ fire services and wrote that a change in the country’s economic priorities is needed to stop future blazes.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Might Top UK Chart This Week

Taylor Swift is on track for a third week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this Friday, but two new entries from Glass Animals and Deep Purple aren’t missing out on the top spot without a fight.

9 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Debut ‘Gadigal Land’ Their First New Music in 18 Years

Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’ is the band’s first new music since 2002. The song features Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie.

4 days ago
Paul Mescal Scarlett Rolling Stones video
The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Starlight’ Video Featuring Paul Mescal

The Rolling Stones have premiered their ‘Scarlett’ video starring Paul Mescal.

4 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Vera’

Roger Waters has premiered the third edition of his Iso videos with a new version of his Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ classic ‘Vera’ and ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’.

4 days ago
Taste
Taste Make Isolation Video For Pre-Isolation Song ‘Stand Up’

Taste have used self-isolation time to create a music video for their new song ‘Stand Up’.

5 days ago
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11
Rod Stewart Australian Dates Bumped To 2022

The Rod Stewart Australian tour due to begin in November has been postponed until 2022.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says Lennon’s ‘How Do You Sleep’ Was Hurtful

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he found his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon's song 'How Do You Sleep?' “hurtful”.

5 days ago