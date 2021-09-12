 Brian May Is Interested In Making An Instrumental Album - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Is Interested In Making An Instrumental Album

by Music-News.com on September 13, 2021

in News

Brian May wants to make a new solo album.

May – whose last solo LP was 1998’s ‘Another World’ – admits he is contemplating getting in the studio to record a selection of instrumental tracks which show off his musicianship.

Discussing the possibility of making an instrumental album, he said: “I do think about it. And strangely enough, I think it probably would be instrumental this time. Because I have enough ideas. And I have lots of unfinished business.”

However, Brian is committed to touring with Queen with Adam Lambert before he starts work on the proposed solo project.

In an interview with Goldmine magazine, he added: “We have a big world of touring to do. And we’ve been postponing and postponing the Queen tour, which we started just before COVID happened.

“Next May we will be doing a bunch of touring. Once that’s done, I think I will have the opportunity to sit down, and if I’m spared – as my mum used to say – and still functional, I think I might make the album.”

Brian, 74, is confident he can create an amazing sound scape with his six-string, although he admits it’s not something he’s ever really thought about before because he has always written his songs with a vocalist in mind.

May – who often co-wrote with late Queen singer Freddie Mercury – said: “I don’t have the dazzling technical expertise of a Joe Satriani or a Steve Vai or Al Di Meola or Eddie Van Halen. But I just might. My guitar is very much my voice. I can’t play faster than I think.

“I’ve always been obsessed with songs and songs to me are about singers, and about the vocals.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Score First UK Top 40 Hit In 40 Years

Pop icons ABBA are back with a bang, earning their first Top 10 single on the UK Official Chart in nearly 40 years today.

12 hours ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Praises Metallica For ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written".

17 hours ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Score First Hits On Australian Chart Since 1980

The two new ABBA songs ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ have made the Australian Top 40 giving ABBA their first chart hit in Australia since ‘On and On and On’ in 1980.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Faces May Have 14 New Songs Set To Go

The Faces appear to have more than a dozen new songs set to go and could be planning a tour.

3 days ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins To Sit The Drums Out For Upcoming Genesis Tour

Phil Collins has removed himself as drummer for the upcoming Genesis tour because, in his own words, “I can barely hold a stick”.

3 days ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Unplugs Again For His Lockdown Sessions

Eric Clapton has put his anti-vaxxing to good use. Instead of playing live gigs, Eric returned to the studio to make his first acoustic album since ‘Unplugged’ in 1992.

3 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon Says The Sex Pistols Are Rotten

John Lydon has branded his Sex Pistols bandmates "greedy" and "nasty".

4 days ago