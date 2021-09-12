Brian May Is Interested In Making An Instrumental Album - Noise11.com

Brian May wants to make a new solo album.

May – whose last solo LP was 1998’s ‘Another World’ – admits he is contemplating getting in the studio to record a selection of instrumental tracks which show off his musicianship.

Discussing the possibility of making an instrumental album, he said: “I do think about it. And strangely enough, I think it probably would be instrumental this time. Because I have enough ideas. And I have lots of unfinished business.”

However, Brian is committed to touring with Queen with Adam Lambert before he starts work on the proposed solo project.

In an interview with Goldmine magazine, he added: “We have a big world of touring to do. And we’ve been postponing and postponing the Queen tour, which we started just before COVID happened.

“Next May we will be doing a bunch of touring. Once that’s done, I think I will have the opportunity to sit down, and if I’m spared – as my mum used to say – and still functional, I think I might make the album.”

Brian, 74, is confident he can create an amazing sound scape with his six-string, although he admits it’s not something he’s ever really thought about before because he has always written his songs with a vocalist in mind.

May – who often co-wrote with late Queen singer Freddie Mercury – said: “I don’t have the dazzling technical expertise of a Joe Satriani or a Steve Vai or Al Di Meola or Eddie Van Halen. But I just might. My guitar is very much my voice. I can’t play faster than I think.

“I’ve always been obsessed with songs and songs to me are about singers, and about the vocals.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments