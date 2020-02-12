 Brian May of Queen Shouts Down Channel 7 Arse-Clown - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen Shouts Down Channel 7 Arse-Clown

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

in News

Queen’s Brian May shouted down an arse-clown from Channel 7 after the intrusive cameraman disrupted Brian’s personal time while posing with fans at Brisbane airport.

The paparazzi apprentice continued to video May while he chatted and signed autographs for fans in private.

Channel 7 spun the situation in favour of the arse-clown reporting “legendary rocker Brian May loses his cool”. (Watch the 7 spin here).

The cameraman made May angry who pushed away the camera and yelled at the 7 arse-clown “you go away now.” Earlier he was told “you’ve got to stop that,” but ignored the request. When he continued May said, “excuse me, this is going to get ugly unless you put it down now”.

The cameraman then put his camera down, then pulled out his mobile and continue to interrupt May’s time with the fans.

“You think you’re clever, don’t you? What a parasite you are”. He then apologized to his fans for having to put up with the 7-generated rudeness.

7 news continued to spin the incident in its news bulletin calling the camera-man “a self-proclaimed Queen fan” and said he was making “a personal video” on his phone. Of course, 7 broadcast the personal video as well.

What is truly amazing is that Queen is performing at the Bushfire benefit in Sydney on Sunday. Channel 7 is broadcasting the event and will have exclusive backstage access to May and Queen during the show this weekend.

Queen began their 2020 dates in New Zealand last week.

Queen + Adam Lambert Australian dates

Thursday 13 February – Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium
Saturday 15 February – Sydney – ANZ Stadium
Wednesday 19 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park
Thursday 20 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park
Sunday 23 February – Perth – Optus Stadium
Wednesday 26 February – Adelaide – Adelaide Oval
Saturday 29 February – Gold Coast – Metricon Stadium

