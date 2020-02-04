 Brian Wilson Asks Beach Boys Fans To Boycott Hunting Event - Noise11.com
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016.

Brian Wilson Asks Beach Boys Fans To Boycott Hunting Event

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

Brian Wilson is furious that his former band has agreed to play ay a hunting event in Nevada in front of Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr will give the keynote speech at the event with the Beach Boys, now run by Mike Love, performing the main act.

The Beach Boys founder and principal songwriter wants all Beach Boys fans to sign the petition. “Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Beach Boys, Stayed away from those who kill for fun?,” the page features.

“It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada…

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

Brian’s Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine, who is also no longer with the band, has backed Wilson’s sentiment over the protest.

