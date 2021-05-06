 British Pop Star Nick Kamen Dead At 59 - Noise11.com
British Pop Star Nick Kamen Dead At 59

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2021

in News

Nick Kamen, best known for the hits ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ and ‘Loving You is Sweeter Than Ever’, has died at age 59.

Kamen had been suffering bone marrow cancer for many years.

‘Each Time You Break My Hearted’ was written by Madonna. The track was a left-over from Madonna’s third album ‘True Blue’. It didn’t make the album so Madonna gifted it to Kamen. She also sang backing vocals on his song. It reached no 5 in the UK.

The Madonna version has never officially been released but is easily found on YouTube.

Kamen’s second hit was a cover of Stevie Wonder’s Four Tops hit ‘Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever’. Kamen’s version went to no 1 in Italy in 1987.

Kamen rose to fame in a Levi’s ad in the UK in 1985. He was seen stripping down to his undies in a launderette.

In a statement Madonna said, “It breaks my heart to know you are gone. You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen”.

Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves said, “My dear friend passed today. A sweet, humble, totally down to earth loving human being. We wrote and recorded some songs together at RAK Studios in London. He was a joy to work with and we always said we clicked ‘cause we were two Aries”.

And from Kim Wilde, “So very sad to hear this today. RIP Nick Kamen Thoughts with all his family & friends.”

