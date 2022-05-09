 Britney Spears and Sam Asghari To Marry - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari To Marry

by Music-News.com on May 10, 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set the date for their wedding.

Spears and Asghari, who are currently expecting their first child together, announced they were engaged in September. To mark U.S. Mother’s Day on Sunday, Sam shared an update about their upcoming wedding ceremony on his Instagram Stories.

“Our lives has been a real life fairytale (love heart) happy Mother’s Day my soon to be queen (sic),” he wrote beside the original engagement photo. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after (ring emoji).”

Britney also teased the nuptials on Sunday by sharing a snap of their new cat Wendy laying on top of a white tulle veil.

“Introducing Wendy (cat emoji) !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!” she wrote in the caption.

Spears previously told her followers that Donatella Versace was designing her wedding gown, while Sam said to Entertainment Tonight that he wants “the biggest wedding in the world”.

Their big day will mark the third time Britney has walked down the aisle after previously being married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline. She shares two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – with Kevin, to whom she was married between 2004 and 2007.

Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

