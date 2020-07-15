 Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Takes Legal Action - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Takes Legal Action

by Music-News.com on July 16, 2020

in News

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne wants to be more involved with her daughter, who remains under the watchful eye of a conservatorship.

Britney’s dad Jamie was named her conservator in 2008, when he took on responsibility for Britney’s welfare and finances following her public breakdown.

When she entered rehab again last year in the latest stage of her mental health journey, rumours started emerging that Britney was actually being kept at the facility against her will by Jamie – who has now handed over his duties to the star’s longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, until at least 22 August.

In court papers obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the popstar’s mum filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court on Monday to receive special notice on “all matters” in regard to Spears’ SJB Revocable Trust.

Britney established the trust in 2004 to protect her multimillion-dollar assets and set up her two sons for their future. It was also created to “hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death,” reported The Blast.

A hearing about the future of Britney’s conservatorship was due to take place earlier this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The star is due back in court later this month for a new hearing to assess the situation.

