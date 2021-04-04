Britney Spears Writes Her Own Social Media Posts - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has insisted she’s the author of all her social media posts amid concerns her aides post updates on Instagram and Twitter.

Britney has reached out to TMZ to refute claims made by Billy Brasfield, one of her former makeup artists, who alleged Britney told him she had no control over this week’s Instagram post criticising the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Spears told the outlet: “No, I’m not talking to him (Brasfield) at all.”

She went on: “I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy.”

Britney broke her silence on the new film on Tuesday, admitting she “cried for two weeks” after seeing the footage.

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!!” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!!” she fumed.

The star reflected that she is a fragile and sensitive person.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!” she confessed.

The documentary chronicles Spears’ battles with the media, the paparazzi, and various other people in her inner circle.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments