Brooke Taylor Replaces Brooke Russell In Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Brooke Taylor has joined Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission replacing the other Brooke, Brooke Russell.

Brooke made her low-key debut with Mick’s band a few weeks back at an instore at Basement Discs. She has now been revealed as the new member of the band for the upcoming ‘Out and About’ tour.

Brooke released her debut album ‘It’s the Little Things’ in 2020.

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s latest is ‘City’s Calling Me’. The new single ‘Captain Collingwood’ was written by Peter Lawler of Weddings Parties Anything.

Dates for New South Wales and the ACT have already been postponed. Queensland has now been bumped to December.

MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT AND ABOUT

JULY/AUGUST NATIONAL TOUR 2021

Thu 15/7/21 Wheatsheaf, Adelaide

Fri 16/7/21 Wheatsheaf, Adelaide

Sat 17/7/21 Navy Club, Fremantle

Sun 18/7/21 Oxford Hotel, Perth

Fri 23/7/21 Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sat 24/7/21 Volta, Ballarat

Sun 25/7/21 Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon

Fri 30/7/21 Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Sat 31/7/21 The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunwick

Fri 6/8/21 Pub Rock Diner, Devonport

Sat 7/8/21 Royal Oak, Launceston

Sun 8/8/21 Longley, Hobart

Thur 2/12/21 Camelot, Marrickville

Fri 3/12/21 Camelot, Marrickville

Sat 4/12/21 Smiths Alternative, Canberra

Fri 10/12/21 Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba

Sat 11/12/21 Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra

Sun 12/12/21 Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane

