Brooke Taylor Replaces Brooke Russell In Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Brooke Taylor has joined Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission replacing the other Brooke, Brooke Russell.
Brooke made her low-key debut with Mick’s band a few weeks back at an instore at Basement Discs. She has now been revealed as the new member of the band for the upcoming ‘Out and About’ tour.
Brooke released her debut album ‘It’s the Little Things’ in 2020.
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s latest is ‘City’s Calling Me’. The new single ‘Captain Collingwood’ was written by Peter Lawler of Weddings Parties Anything.
Dates for New South Wales and the ACT have already been postponed. Queensland has now been bumped to December.
MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT AND ABOUT
JULY/AUGUST NATIONAL TOUR 2021
Thu 15/7/21 Wheatsheaf, Adelaide
Fri 16/7/21 Wheatsheaf, Adelaide
Sat 17/7/21 Navy Club, Fremantle
Sun 18/7/21 Oxford Hotel, Perth
Fri 23/7/21 Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Sat 24/7/21 Volta, Ballarat
Sun 25/7/21 Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon
Fri 30/7/21 Memo Music Hall, St Kilda
Sat 31/7/21 The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunwick
Fri 6/8/21 Pub Rock Diner, Devonport
Sat 7/8/21 Royal Oak, Launceston
Sun 8/8/21 Longley, Hobart
Thur 2/12/21 Camelot, Marrickville
Fri 3/12/21 Camelot, Marrickville
Sat 4/12/21 Smiths Alternative, Canberra
Fri 10/12/21 Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba
Sat 11/12/21 Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra
Sun 12/12/21 Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane
