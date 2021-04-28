 Bruce Dickinson Plans UK Spoken Word Tour - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson Plans UK Spoken Word Tour

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2021

in News

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is set to embark on a spoken word tour.

Dickinson will travel the UK for six spoken word shows in August this year in a tour titled ‘An Evening with Bruce Dickinson’, in which he promises to deliver a “cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits”.

Each show will be split into two parts, with the first part seeing Dickinson taking the audience through “a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective”.

The singer will also offer “plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes”, with the show set to include photographs, videos and the possibility of Bruce “sometimes even erupting into song a-capella to illustrate a point”.

The second part of Bruce’s show will be devoted entirely to a Q&A session with the audience, who can “pose questions on any subject whatsoever”.

Fans can purchase tickets to the six shows – which see Bruce visit Brighton, Salford, Bradford, Nottingham, Birmingham, and London – from 10am on Thursday (29.04.21) on Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed by Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith that the band have some “very, very exciting” things in the works.

He said last month: “I think it’ll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that’s all I can say, really … But I think the fans are gonna be delighted.”

Iron Maiden’s last studio album was 2015’s ‘The Book of Souls’.

And Bruce previously insisted he and his bandmates will not be calling it quits “ever” as he poked fun at hologram tours.

Asked by a fan during a Q&A session about the band’s future last year, he replied: “I like that. There’s always hope. ‘After the current members retire,’ there’ll be a whole load of Iron members.

“We won’t even have fucking holograms. You know what I mean?

“You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. That’s good. I like that.

“It’s not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea! It’ll never happen, because we’re never going to fucking retire.”

‘An Evening with Bruce Dickinson’ tour dates:

AUGUST 2021

1 – Theatre Royal, Brighton
4 – The Lowry, Salford
5 – St George’s Hall, Bradford
8 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham
9 – The Alexandra, Birmingham
10 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

music-news.com

Noise11.com

