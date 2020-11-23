 Bruce Hearn Debuts ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ Video - Noise11.com
Bruce Hearn Debuts ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2020

in News

Former Strange Tenants member Bruce Hearn has debuted his version of Woody Guthrie’s ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ in a new video with The Machinists.

The Machinists comprise Kavisha Mazzella, Chris Pascoe, Peter Beulke and Craig Woodward. Special guests included Eric bogle, Margret RoadKnight, Jan ‘Yarn’ Wositzky, Kerri Simpson, Mic Conway plus the Victorian Trade Union Choir.

The video was filmed at Melbourne’s Atheneum Theatre while recording his album ‘Live At The Athenaeum: A Tribute To Woody Guthrie’. 

 Bruce is professionally now Dr Bruce Hearn-McKinnon,. He is a lecturer in Industrial Relations at Deakin University in Melbourne.

Bruce and band will again perform their Woody Guthrie show, with special guests Margret Roadknight, Jan “Yran” Wositzky and Kerri Simpson for a live-streamed album launch from St Kilda’s Memo Music Hall, Friday 11 December at 7:30PM AEDT.

Complete details and tickets, which are available now, from 

https://memolivestreams.com/WoodyGuthrieTributeTix

