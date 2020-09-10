Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

‘Letter To You’ features three songs written before Bruce’s 1973 debut ‘Greetings From Astbury Park NJ’ including ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’, first recorded by Warren Zevon.

Here is a demo of ‘If I Were A Priest’ and 2005 live version of ‘Song For Orphans’.

Bruce Springsteen has not performed ‘If I Were A Priest’ live. ‘Song For Orphans’ has been performed seven times, most recently twice in 2005 and only before that five times between 1971 and 1973.

I love the emotional nature of LETTER TO YOU,” says Springsteen. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

‘Letter To You’ is due 23 October 2020.

LETTER TO YOU Track listing

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

