 Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2020

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

‘Letter To You’ features three songs written before Bruce’s 1973 debut ‘Greetings From Astbury Park NJ’ including ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’, first recorded by Warren Zevon.

Here is a demo of ‘If I Were A Priest’ and 2005 live version of ‘Song For Orphans’.

Bruce Springsteen has not performed ‘If I Were A Priest’ live. ‘Song For Orphans’ has been performed seven times, most recently twice in 2005 and only before that five times between 1971 and 1973.

I love the emotional nature of LETTER TO YOU,” says Springsteen. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

‘Letter To You’ is due 23 October 2020.

LETTER TO YOU Track listing
1. One Minute You’re Here
2. Letter To You
3. Burnin’ Train
4. Janey Needs A Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power Of Prayer
7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Related Posts

Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

15 hours ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

16 hours ago
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby
Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

2 days ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years

Since Jefferson Starship’s previous album in 2008 two members have passed away. Paul Kantner went in 2016, Marty Balin in 2018.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Further Black Sabbath Activity

Ozzy Osbourne has insisted that when Black Sabbath played their farewell show at Birmingham's Genting Arena in 2017, that marked the end of the band for him.

3 days ago
Eric Burdon photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Burdon Amused Trump Used One of His Classics Considering Its Meaning

Rock legend Eric Burdon is both pissed off and amused that the Trump campaign used his classic ‘House of the Rising Sun’ at a campaign rally without his permission but he also has drawn attention to the meaning of the song, something the Trumpers didn’t think about.

4 days ago
Sam See
Melbourne Musician Sam See Slams Protestors For Their Freedumb

Melbourne musician/songwriter Sam See has slammed the maskless morons who protested for the ‘freedom’ has FREEDUMB.

4 days ago