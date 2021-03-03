Bruce Springsteen Dedicates ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ To Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen has dedicated his song ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ to Mushroom Group boss Michael Gudinski, who passed away on Tuesday 2 March 2021 at age 68.

Springsteen became close to Michael after Gudinski’s Frontier Touring Company toured Bruce’s E Street Band tours Australia over the past decade.

Springsteen tweeted the words of the song in honor of Michael.

“The road is long and seeming without end The days go on, I remember you my friend And though you’re gone And my heart’s been emptied it seems I’ll see you in my dreams”.

Upon hearing of Michael’s passing two days ago Springsteen said of Gudinski “that he’d “never met a better promoter”.

A statement on the death of our great Australian promoter, Michael Gudinski. pic.twitter.com/4fJdY8n7Eb — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 2, 2021

Victorian premier Dan Andrews announced that the Gudinski family have agreed to a State Funeral for Michael Gudinski. Details are being finalised.

