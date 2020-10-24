 Bruce Springsteen Recorded Letter To You in Four Days - Noise11.com
Garland Jeffreys and Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Garland Jeffreys and Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Recorded Letter To You in Four Days

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2020

in News

Bruce Springsteen released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years on Friday (23.10.20), and has now revealed the material for the album was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.

He said: “We actually recorded the record in four days and on the fifth we listened and told stories. The band played entirely live, all the vocals are first takes. So it was just a unique and wonderful experience.”

Bruce said his “years of playing” with the band have created an “efficiency” in the studio, and admitted he “enjoyed” being able to get the band together despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during an appearance on Australia’s ‘Today’ show, he said: “The experience of having all of the band in the room at one time right now is a real sweet benediction in my life and it’s something I enjoy deeply.

“Our years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumbled around the room.”

Meanwhile, Bruce recently said he hopes his “spiritual” music speaks to the “soul” of his listeners.

He explained: “To be a spiritual songwriter means that you are primarily addressing the soul of your listeners. I want people to dance. I want people to be entertained. I want people to do their laundry to my music. I want people to vacuum their floors to my music, to diaper their babies to my music. At the same time, I try to insert something that can, in certain moments, address your inner life, you know, by revealing my own inner life.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jerry Jeff Walker
R.I.P. Jerry Jeff Walker Dies Aged 78

Songwriter Jeff Jeff Walker has died from throat cancer at the age of 78.

15 hours ago
Arlo Guthrie
Arlo Guthrie Retires From Touring

Folk legend Arlo Guthrie has retired from performing after a year that started with a stroke and continued with Covid.

15 hours ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn On Writing With Elton John

Damon Albarn joins Elton John for this week’s episode of Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 to coincide with the release of the new Gorillaz album, 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

19 hours ago
McCartney III
Paul McCartney Confirms McCartney III Album

Paul McCartney has confirmed his new album ‘McCartney III’ is coming in December.

3 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Guitars Go To Auction

Eddie Van Halen axe-slayer's 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body and a second EVH, both of which Eddie partly designed, will be sold as part of the upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll' auction in December.

4 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Richie Sambora Is Open For A Bon Jovi Reunion

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has given fans of the band a glimmer of hope for another reunion after revealing he'd consider a get together for "a special situation".

4 days ago
Michael Jackson, Noise11, Photo, music news
Leaving Neverland Director Is Working On A Sequel

Director Dan Reed is working on a sequel to his Emmy award-winning documentary Leaving Neverland.

4 days ago