 Bryan Adams Wants To Direct A Movie - Noise11.com
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Adams Wants To Direct A Movie

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2022

in News

Bryan Adams wants to direct a movie. Adams has also carved out a successful career as a photographer and he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking too.

He said: “I would indeed be interested [in making a film]. I can easily see myself as a cinematographer, maybe even a director.

“I remember working with Laszlo Kovacs, who did ‘Easy Rider’, on one of my early videos.

“He had a glass round his neck and was constantly looking at the cloud formations waiting for the right light. Pure genius!”

Bryan thinks technological developments have completely changed the landscape for photography.

He told Ramp Style magazine: “With smartphone cameras that can capture every moment, everyone can be a photographer.

“The future will be more interactive and intense, and there will be more cameras documenting everything all the time.

“Police body cameras have infrared capabilities to check your body temperature, there will be more drones… these are just some examples.

“That’s not to say it’s a bad thing, because we are now seeing the world like never before.

“One of the most profoundly important things is people using their cameras to document atrocities. Everyone is a photojournalist.

“From eco-terrorism to George Floyd, photos and videos have completely changed our world overnight.”

While he’s photographed a range of people and places over the years, it’s his portraits of his family that mean the most to the ‘Heaven’ hitmaker.

Asked which of his photos say the most about him, he said: “The photos of my family. I treasure them more than anything.

“I sat with my grandfather and photographed him when he was 89. We talked about his time as a Royal Engineer in the World Wars. He was so humble. I miss my grandparents terribly.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bryan Adams, Photo By Gerry Nicholls

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.

18 hours ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

5 days ago
Rush pinball machine
Rush The Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon

Canadian band Rush are about to become pinball wizards. Stern Pinball has a Rush pinball machine on the way.

5 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Accuses Tory Lanez of Illegally Sampling Her Song

Madonna has accused rapper Tory Lanez of illegally sampling her song Into the Groove.

6 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”.

6 days ago
Ellen Foley at Noise11
Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have made their first ever video together. The video was for their duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ from Ellen Foley’s recent album ‘Fighting Words’.

6 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Celebrate 40 Years With Two Special Shows In Hometown San Francisco

Metallica gave their hometown fans in San Francisco a special treat with two shows with setlist one played in chronological order from the first album to most recent and second show, a completely different setlist with the albums compiled from now until then.

December 27, 2021