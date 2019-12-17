 Byron Bay To Host Huge Bushfire Fundraiser - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins

Byron Bay To Host Huge Bushfire Fundraiser

by Tim Cashmere on December 17, 2019

in News

Byron Bay will play host to two huge lineups called Make It Rain to raise money for local branches of the Rural Fire Service.

The events will take place at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay on January 8 and 9.

So, who’s playing you ask?

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Wolfmother
ARC (feat. members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even)
Jackson Carroll
Monica Frances

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Bernard Fanning
T’N’T
Tim Rogers
Tex Perkins and the Loose Rubber Band
Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-Ups feat. The Buffalo Gals

Tickets to either night (or a two-night pass) can be found by clicking here.

Sounds good, but what if I can’t make it?

Don’t panic! If you can’t make it you can still take part by bidding in the online auction!

Items you can bid for include a personal training session with actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, a “golden ticket” to all publicly ticketed events at the Fortitude Music Hall (in Brisbane) for 2020, half a day songwriting session with Bernard Fanning or the chance to brew your own beer with the head brewer at Stone and Wood.

You can have a browse of everything on offer at makeitrain2020.com.au.

So where does the money go again?

Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard that the entire country is on fire and the Federal government is doing as much to help as the rock that you may or may not be living under.

This means that largely volunteer-based rural fire services are stretched while they battle some of the worst bushfires the world has ever seen.

The proceeds from this particular gig will be going to the Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Rural Fire Service Brigades.

Of course, if you feel like helping your local brigade, I’m sure they would appreciate that too.

Check out Wolfmother and Chris Cester’s Chase The Feeling below:

Noise11.com

