 Calvin Harris Sees NFTs As The Future Of Music Revenues - Noise11.com
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris Sees NFTs As The Future Of Music Revenues

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2021

in News

Calvin Harris has predicted that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will “revolutionise the music industry”.

The Grammy award-winning producer has teamed up with music video director Emil Nava on five NFT artworks titled Technofish, currently up for auction, and Harris spoke to Clubhouse program Good Time Show about the NFT prospectives for the music business as a whole.

“When I first realised the scope – I mean, I haven’t really realised the scope of what an NFT can be, I don’t think any of us really have,” he said.

“I thought ‘wow, this is a whole new tool for creativity that isn’t policed by radio or streaming, or someone from the label or any of this stuff. It’s a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that’s kind of how music should be but it really isn’t,” the hitmaker went on.

“Initially that got me super excited. The fact that smaller artists can have ownership over their music and literally just make what they want and then let the people decide,” he enthused, adding: “It seemed like such a great, direct way of doing it.”

Explaining that he was inspired to become further involved, Harris shared: “We need to make this a bigger deal, and we need everyone to do this.’ I think it can completely revolutionise the music industry.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Writes Her Own Social Media Posts

Britney Spears has insisted she's the author of all her social media posts amid concerns her aides post updates on Instagram and Twitter.

4 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Is Having A Prolific Songwriting Period

Noel Gallagher has hit a "purple patch" in his songwriting for his next album.

5 hours ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
Rapper DMX On Life Support Following Heart Attack

Rapper DMX is on life support after having a heart attack allegedly induced by a drug overdose.

20 hours ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Premieres Live and Acoustic ‘Harvest on Vinyl’

Shane Nicholson has premiered a live and acoustic version of his new Neil Young homage ‘Harvest on Vinyl’.

4 days ago
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Reschedules White Ladder 20 Anniversary Tour

David Gray’s ‘White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour’ has been rescheduled for 2022, exactly two years after the original dates.

5 days ago
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim Worked In A Cafe During Lockdown

DJ Fatboy Slim turned to helping out at the community cafe he owns when the Covid-19 lockdown forced him to scrap concert plans in 2020.

5 days ago
Kate Nash Girl Talk, Noise11, Photo
Kate Nash Calls For More Women In Festivals

Kate Nash has called for a change within the music industry amid a lack of non-male acts on festival line-ups.

March 29, 2021