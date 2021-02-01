 Carrie Underwood Is Recovering From A Neck Injury - Noise11.com
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Carrie Underwood at Noise11.com, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carrie Underwood Is Recovering From A Neck Injury

by Music-News.com on February 2, 2021

in News

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is easing herself back into her routine after suffering a neck injury.

Carrie hasn’t shared any specific details about her health setback, but told fans she was “focusing” on resuming her exercises after a brief break.

In a post on her fit52 workout app on Friday, Carrie wrote, “Been out a few days w/ (with) a neck injury.

“Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing.”

The update was accompanied by a make-up-free selfie of Carrie smiling as she stood in a gym.

The 37-year-old singer has frequently offered up tips and advice about the benefits of working out at home throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carrie has been busy on social media recently, and even shared rare photos of her young family while celebrating her son Jacob’s second birthday on January 21.

Posting a newborn shot of Jacob, Carrie paid tribute to her child as she revealed how thankful her and husband Mike Fisher are to be parents.

“Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” she wrote in a message to accompany the photo.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

