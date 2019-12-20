Casey Barnes Covers Tones And I ‘Dance Monkey’

Casey Barnes has created his take on the 2019 hit of the year ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I.

“We put our own unique spin on ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I. Be sure to add them to your fav Christmas playlist… Enjoy guys,” Casey said in a statement.

‘Dance Monkey’ has just clocked up 20 weeks at number one on Australia’s ARIA Chart. It has also been number one in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The Tones and I song has registered 708 million streams on Spotify and a further 380 million on YouTube.

Casey has added an extra 155 views to Tones and I’s 1.1 billion but every bit helps.

