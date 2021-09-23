Cat Stevens 50th Anniversary ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ On The Way - Noise11.com

Cat Stevens ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ album will turn 50 on 1 October. A 50th anniversary box set is on the way.

‘Teaser and the Firecat’ was the biggest selling album on 1972 in Australia. The album came 10 months after Stevens’ breakthrough album ‘Tea For The Tillerman’.

‘Teaser and the Firecat’ featured three of Cat Stevens’ best known songs ‘Peace Train’, ‘Morning Has Broken’ and ‘Moonshadow’. Fun Fact: The piano player of ‘Morning Has Broken’ was Rick Wakeman, keyboard player for Yes. Wakeman also played keyboards on the David Bowie classic ‘Life On Mars’.

The 50th anniversary remaster of the album was mixed by David Hefti on CD and LP, the Super Deluxe Edition also includes a CD of previously unreleased studio material and bonus tracks, an alternate version of the album on LP, as well as a third and fourth CD featuring 23 live performances from 1971. The 50th anniversary remaster was completed at Abbey Road Studios, and was overseen by original album producer, Paul Samwell-Smith. The set includes a remastered 7″ single of “Moonshadow,” backed with a previously unreleased Spike Milligan narration of the track from the 1977 Teaser and the Firecat animated video. The 50thanniversary edition also includes an exclusive vinyl LP, tracklisted with 5 live performances at Montreux in 1971 and six BBC Recordings, as well as a Blu-Ray disc featuring a restored version of the 1977 animated video for “Moonshadow,” a live performance of “The Wind” from 2020, plus 21 live TV performances. Also featured in the collection is “Bitterblue²,” a newly recorded and never-before-heard version of the classic Teaser album track. Yusuf’s rich vocal, sung a full octave lower than the original, imparts a new sense of experience and gravity to the song whose lyrics seem to resonate with a whole new level of meaning: “I’ve been waiting a long time/To be back beyond.” Ahead of the 50th anniversary Teaser and the Firecat celebrations, 2021 has seen Yusuf / Cat Stevens partner with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds to produce “Peace Train,” a children’s book celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the iconic song’s original release. Featuring joyful illustrations and the timeless lyrics of the much-loved peace anthem, this hopeful picture book – now a New York Times bestseller itself – continues Yusuf’s commitment to children’s education and shared love for people of all cultures and identities.

50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Editions of Teaser and the Firecat will be released on November 12th via A&M/UMe.

4CD/Blu-ray/2LP/7″ SUPER DELUXE EDITION BOX SET

CD1: Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster)

1. The Wind

2. Rubylove

3. If I Laugh

4. Changes IV

5. How Can I Tell You

6. Tuesday’s Dead

7. Morning Has Broken

8. Bitterblue

9. Moonshadow

10. Peace Train

CD2: Demos, Alternate Versions, Bonus Tracks

1. The Wind (Dubville Sessions 2020)

2. Rubylove (Studio Demo)

3. If I Laugh (Studio Demo)

4. Changes IV (Alternate Mix, 1971)

5. How Can I Tell You (Studio Demo)

6. Tuesday’s Dead (Studio Demo)

7. Morning Has Broken (Basing Street Rehearsal)

8. Bitterblue (Basing Street Rehearsal)

9. Moonshadow (Olympic Studio Demo, 1970)

10. Peace Train (Extended String Mix, 1971)

11. The Day They Make Me Tsar (Studio Demo)

12. I Want To Live In A Wigwam

13. Fisherman Song (Studio Demo)

14. Changes IV (Studio Demo)

15. Tuesday’s Dead (Alternate Mix, 1971)

16. Morning Has Broken (Studio Demo)

17. Bitterblue² (Reimagined 2021)

CD3: Live On Air, UK, 1971

1. Moonshadow (BBC Radio Session, 8th November 1970)

2. Tuesday’s Dead (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

3. How Can I Tell You (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

4. Peace Train (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

5. Moonshadow (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

6. Bitterblue (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

7. Moonshadow (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

8. Where Do The Children Play? (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

9. Longer Boats (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

10. Tuesday’s Dead (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

11. Sad Lisa (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

12. Hard Headed Woman (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

13. Father and Son (Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends, Yorkshire Television, 7th September 1971)

14. If I Laugh (The Old Grey Whistle Test, BBC TV, 5th October 1971)

15. Changes IV (The Old Grey Whistle Test, BBC TV, 5th October 1971)

16. Moonshadow (Cat Stevens In Concert, BBC TV, 27th November 1971)

17. Tuesday’s Dead (Cat Stevens In Concert, BBC TV, 27th November 1971)

18. How Can I Tell You (Cat Stevens In Concert, BBC TV, 27th November 1971)

19. Bitterblue (Cat Stevens In Concert, BBC TV, 27th November 1971)

20. Changes IV (Cat Stevens In Concert, BBC TV, 27th November 1971)

CD4: Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971

1. Intro (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

2. Hard Headed Woman (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

3. On The Road To Find Out (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

4. Wild World (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

5. Longer Boats (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

6. Maybe You’re Right (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

7. Sad Lisa (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

8. Miles From Nowhere (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

9. Katmandu (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

10. Lady D’Arbanville (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

11. Father And Son (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

12. Where Do The Children Play? (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

13. Peace Train (Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971)

BLU-RAY

HD 24bit/48kHz audio

Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster)

1. The Wind

2. Rubylove

3. If I Laugh

4. Changes IV

5. How Can I Tell You

6. Tuesday’s Dead

7. Morning Has Broken

8. Bitterblue

9. Moonshadow

10. Peace Train

VIDEO

1. The Wind

2. Moonshadow

Cat Stevens Live In Montreux, Switzerland (2nd May 1971)

1. Longer Boats

2. Sad Lisa

3. Wild World

4. Katmandu

5. Lady D’Arbanville

6. Where Do The Children Play?

7. Peace Train

Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends (Yorkshire TV) (7th September 1971)

1. Moonshadow

2. Where Do The Children Play?

3. Longer Boats

4. Tuesday’s Dead

5. Sad Lisa

6. Hard Headed Woman

7. Father And Son

The Old Grey Whistle Test (BBC TV) (5th October 1971)

1. If I Laugh

2. Changes IV

Cat Stevens In Concert (BBC TV) (27th November 1971)

1. Moon Shadow

2. Tuesday’s Dead

3. How Can I Tell You

4. Bitterblue

5. Changes IV

LP1: TEASER AND THE FIRECAT (ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS)

SIDE 1

1. The Wind (Dubville Sessions 2020)

2. Rubylove (Studio Demo)

3. If I Laugh (Studio Demo)

4. Changes IV (Studio Demo)

5. How Can I Tell You (Studio Demo)

SIDE 2

1. Tuesday’s Dead (Studio Demo)

2. Morning Has Broken (Basing Street Rehearsal)

3. Bitterblue (Basing Street Rehearsal)

4. Moonshadow (Olympic Studio Demo, 1970)

5. Peace Train (Extended String Mix, 1971)

LP2: LIVE 1971

SIDE 1: Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971

1. Hard Headed Woman

2. Wild World

3. Lady D’Arbanville

4. Father And Son

5. Peace Train

SIDE 2: Live At The BBC, 1971

1. Moonshadow (BBC Radio Session, 23rd March 1971)

2. If I Laugh (The Old Grey Whistle Test, 5th October 1971)

3. Tuesday’s Dead (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27th November 1971)

4. How Can I Tell You (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27th November 1971)

5. Bitterblue (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27th November 1971)

6. Changes IV (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27th November 1971)

7″ SINGLE

1. Moonshadow

2. Spike Milligan narration

4CD/Blu-ray SUPER DELUXE EDITION

2 CD DELUXE EDITION

