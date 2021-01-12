 Catherine Britt Goes Full Tilt Indie With 'Home Truths' - Noise11.com
Catherine Britt Home Truths

Catherine Britt Home Truths

Catherine Britt Goes Full Tilt Indie With ‘Home Truths’

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2021

in News

Australian Country star Catherine Britt will release new music for 2021 on Friday 15 January. Here new album is ‘Home Truths’.

‘Home Truths’ will be the eighth album for Catherine who released her debut ‘Dusty Smiles and Heartbreak Cures’ in 2001 at the age of 16.

In 2002 Elton John discovered Catherine. In 2005 he recorded the song ‘Where We Both Say Goodbye’ with her.

Her second album ‘Too Far Gone’ in 2006 featured Kenny Chesney on backing vocals.

‘Home Truths’ marks Catherine’s first album in nearly 20 years as an independent artist.

