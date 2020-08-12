 CeeLo Green Apologises for Cardi B Nicki Minaj Rant - Noise11.com
CeeLo Green. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

CeeLo Green. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

CeeLo Green Apologises for Cardi B Nicki Minaj Rant

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2020

in News

Hip-hop star CeeLo Green has withdrawn his harsh criticism of female rappers Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion, insisting his comments were taken out of context.

The singer hit headlines this week after telling Far Out magazine he’s not impressed by the women rap artist’s sexed-up lyrics.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he ranted, remarking: “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

Green, who is famed for his hit song Fuck You, was attacked on social media for his comments, which were deemed sexist and hypocritical, and on Wednesday, he took to Instagram to address the backlash, claiming it was all one big ‘misunderstanding’.

In a lengthy note, the 45-year-old wrote, “Firstly, I am an advocate of artistic freedom and expression, as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi & Meagan (sic). I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family.”

Declaring: “I would never disrespect them by any means,” Green acknowledged the women were: “powerful, beautiful and influential women…and professionals.”

He then accused bloggers and tabloid reporters of trying to stir controversy as he expressed his sorrow over the incident: “I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Keith Urban has offered up the tracklisting for his next album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ due in September.

3 days ago
Timbaland
Timbaland and Timberlake Plot Sequel

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are working together again for the first time in 14 years.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift Folklore
UK Charts: Taylor Swift Tops UK Chart For Second Week

Taylor Swift scoops Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second week with Folklore.

4 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kayne West Is Trying To Fuck Up Joe Biden’s Election Run

Kanye West has seemingly indicated that his presidential run is aimed at harming Joe Biden's chances of defeating President Donald Trump in November's election.

4 days ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

6 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
JAY-Z To Open University In New York

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

7 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

7 days ago