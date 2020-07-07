Celebrity Tributes To Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels famous friends have published tributes to the country star who died at age 83.

Daniels suffered a stroke and passed away in Nashville on 6 July.

“This Legend, Charlie Daniels, was at the core of my roots and influences in music. We recorded “Just As I Am” together for his Gospel Album. “Oh lamb of God I come…I come,” sings the hymn. An honor to call him my friend. Fiddle is gonna be roaring in heaven tonight! #RIP”

–Billy Ray Cyrus

“Charlie Daniels was someone you could lean on at any time or ask his advice. I am so blessed to have known him as a peer, as a friend and performed with him many times. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” well, the devil never had a chance! And now Charlie is playing that fiddle with the heavenly angels in the Big Man’s band. Some day I’ll see you again, Charlie.”

–Tanya Tucker

“Every time I was around Charlie I felt like I was standing next to pure country. He sang about Faith, Patriotism, family and having good, clean fun. I’m so grateful that I got to meet and know a truly great man.”

–Naomi Judd

“Getting to open for Mr. Charlie was one of my very first memorable moments in country music. He’s an important part of my story. When Mom & I opened for Mr. Charlie in the 80’s, I was so young, so naive, and in awe of my heroes and sheroes in country music. I spent most of my time trying to talk to, hang out with and learn everything I could from the artists we played shows with. Mr. Charlie was always so kind to me. He always made me feel so important. His heart. Oh my. His passion for God and his country, it really was what made him such a gifted soul. I adore him!! He’d come over to me in a crowded room to hug me. He always made time for me and I respect him so much for the way he treated me and so many others in the room. During one of our moments backstage before a show, I was talking to Mr. Charlie about how nervous I was being onstage. He told me to “Never look at the empty seats.” I have not forgotten his words to me. Charlie Daniels is a maverick. His heart is bigger than most. He lived and he loved large!!!!! Thank you for your service to our great country sir. I love you so.”

–Wynonna Judd

“We are very sad today at the news of Charlie Daniels passing. Charlie was a great entertainer, great friend, and a great American.”

–Bellamy Brothers

“Charlie was a big ol’ teddy bear…one of the kindest, gentlest people I’ve ever known…with a wonderful sense of humor and a great outlook on life. I’ve played golf with him, shared the Opry stage with him, sat alongside him at the Titans football games, and always marveled at his talent and his tenacity. There’s a big ol’ hole in lots of our hearts today with the news of his passing.”

–Bill Anderson

“Charlie Daniels was a life force. His music was ancient and modern all at once and overlapped every genre. He was a giver to those in need and those who showed promise. A great patriot, an authentic American.”

–Dennis Quaid

“He was one of my biggest heroes. One of the greatest guys I’ve ever known. RIP my brother Charlie.”

–Phil Vassar

“Charlie Daniels’ work on Earth is done. While we will miss him and his talents here, we know he has gone home now. Rest In Peace, old friend. You are so loved. Sending love to Hazel and the entire family.”

–Steve Wariner

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am letting you know our good friend and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels passed away this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83. What a truly great man beyond just his obvious talents as a singer and musician. He was a force of nature and will be greatly missed.”

–Gene Watson

“Charlie was loved by absolutely everybody! He was a sweetheart that you loved to hug on and wanted to be around and man, when he took to the stage, he was fire! He will be missed and adored from down here till we see him again.”

–Jamie O’Neal

“We lost a country music legend today. I wasn’t fortunate enough to meet Mr. Charlie Daniels but had quite a few friends who did, and all said the same of how an amazing of a Man he was as a musician and a person. I bet a band of angels in Heaven is gettin’ its fill today!!”

–Lewis Brice

“Not only was Charlie a legend in music, he was a true patriot and loved our country. It’s a sad day to lose such a great man.”

–Lucas Hoge

“Hearing the news of Charlie Daniels passing is shocking and heartbreaking. Charlie’s music will forever be a pillar, not only in Country Music, but in American Music’s history. He will be greatly missed.”

–Adam Sanders

“My God, Charlie Daniels was easily the most humble man I’ve ever worked with! I was fortunate enough to play a couple of shows with him, including the 40th Anniversary Volunteer Jam and then again as direct support in 2019.”

–Derek Jones

“If there was ever someone that put fiddle on the map, it was Charlie Daniels! I am so grateful I had a chance to finally meet Charlie earlier this year and tell him what a role model he has been to me. The Devil might’ve gone down to Georgia, but Charlie is now fiddlin’ and flyin’ high with Jesus!”

–Jenee Fleenor

