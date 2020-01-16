 Celine Dion Calls Concert In Lebanon - Noise11.com
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Calls Concert In Lebanon

by Music-News.com on January 17, 2020

in News

Celine Dion has cancelled a summer gig in Lebanon due to ongoing security problems in the Middle Eastern nation.

Celine was due to perform in Beirut on 31 July as part of the Byblos International Festival.

However, months of anti-government protests, resulting in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, have prompted the cancellation of the gig.

“Due to the current situation in Lebanon, Byblos International Festival and Celine Dion Management have both agreed with deep regret to cancel Celine Dion appearance at Beirut Waterfront on July 31st 2020,” a tweet from the festival reads.

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, a total of 47 people were injured in clashes on Wednesday, a day after local media reports indicated 50 protesters were detained by security services.

Tensions have been rising across the Middle East in recent weeks, following U.S. forces assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, with protesters also taking to the streets in Iran after government forces shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

music-news.com

