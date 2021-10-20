Celine Dion Delays Vegas Reopening Due To Medical Reasons - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has been forced to postpone the opening of her new Vegas show because she has been suffering from muscle spasms.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Celine. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

Because of her condition Celine has not been able to rehearse for the show.

Celine Dion has rescheduled her 2020 Courage world tour into 2022. It will start in North America in Denver on 9 March and then head to the UK and Europe commencing in Birmingham, England on 25 May 2022.

