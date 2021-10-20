 Celine Dion Delays Vegas Reopening Due To Medical Reasons - Noise11.com
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Delays Vegas Reopening Due To Medical Reasons

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2021

in News

Celine Dion has been forced to postpone the opening of her new Vegas show because she has been suffering from muscle spasms.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Celine. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

Because of her condition Celine has not been able to rehearse for the show.

Celine Dion has rescheduled her 2020 Courage world tour into 2022. It will start in North America in Denver on 9 March and then head to the UK and Europe commencing in Birmingham, England on 25 May 2022.

TICKET REFUNDS
Tickets purchased with a credit card through our authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with the financial institution.

For tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers, please reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

FUTURE PERFORMANCES
Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced. For future Las Vegas performance dates and updates, continue to visit rwlasvegas.com, or celinedion.com.

