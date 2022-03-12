Cheap Trick Perform Their First Under The Southern Stars Show #SETLIST - Noise11.com

Under The Southern Stars is Australia’s first international tour since the pandemic started with Cheap Trick playing their show outside North America since 2018.

Cheap Trick performed in England in December 18 and returned to Australia to play the first Under The Southern Stars show in Maitland, New South Wales on Friday March 11.

Under The Southern Stars also features Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

The first Cheap Trick setlist on Australian soil for 2022 was:

I Can’t Understand It (from Busted, 1990)

Dream Police (from Dream Police, 1979)

One on One (from One On One, 1982)

Standing on the Edge (from Standing On The Edge, 1985)

If You Want My Love (from One On One, 1982)

Light Up the Fire (from In Another World, 2021)

He’s a Whore (from Cheap Trick, 1977)

The Flame (from lap of Luxury, 1988)

I Want You to Want Me (from In Color, 1977)

Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll (from In Another World, 2021)

Long Time Coming (from We’re All Alright, 2017)

Surrender (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)

Goodnight (from Cheap Trick at Budokan, 1978)

https://www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

