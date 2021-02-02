Cheap Trick Replace Live+ On Under The Southern Stars - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick will perform in Australia from April as part of Under The Southern Stars replacing Live+.

Under The Southern Stars is the first Australian music festival featuring international acts since Covid kicked in. The event was to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled in April and May 2021.

Under The Southern Stars also features the previously announced Bush and Stone Temple Pilots flanked with Australian acts Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

All international acts will spend two weeks in quarantine before the tour.

In a statement promoter Andrew McManus says, ‘The team at Under The Southern Stars are immensely proud of our achievement to be bringing to Australian audiences the first live concerts featuring international artists since the onset of Covid19 in March of this year. The Under The Southern Stars music festival and all those that attend will effectively be a part of international music history and the worlds’ eyes will be upon us all!

“We wish to share with you that UTSS artists have been granted exemption to travel to and enter Australia for our tour by the Department of Home Affairs, Border Force Commissioner and we cannot wait to share our big announcement with you in in the new year!”

Cheap Trick will have a new album ‘In Another World’ fresh for the tour. It will be the 20th Cheap Trick album.

Under The Southern Stars dates are:

30 April, Wollongong, Entertainment Centre

1 May, Newcastle, Camp Shortland Field,

2 May, Gosford, Entertainment Grounds

5 May, Sydney, Qudos Arena

7 May, Adelaide, Bonython Park

8 May, Mornington, Hastings Foreshore

9 May, Yarrawonga, Yarrawonga Showgrounds

12 May, Melbourne, The Timber Yard

14 May, Caloundra, Kings Beach Amphitheatre

15 May, Gold Coast, Southport Sharks

16 May, Brisbane, Riverstage

