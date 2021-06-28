Check Out k.d.lang and the Mysterious Orville Peck doing ‘Miss Chatelaine’ - Noise11.com

k.d. lang has dropped a new mix of ‘Miss Chatelaine’ with Canadian country musician Orville Peck.

The mysterious Peck has never shown his face in public. The name is a pseudonym. He is believed to be Daniel Pitour, a Canadian drummer from punk band Nü Sensae but that is unconfirmed.

As Peck, he released the album ‘Pony’ in 2019. “I’ve always been such a huge fan of k.d.’s,” says Peck. “Not only is she a queer icon but an incredible musician who blazed a lot of trails. I was so honored when she asked me to remix the song, and couldn’t wait to put my own spin on it.”

lang explains, “I had the idea of putting together a dance remix compilation, as I mused about how we built community in those days before the internet, mobile devices, and dating apps. Those dance clubs were a key to a world, which was still called ‘underground’ in the ’90s.” Working on the album got lang wondering how today’s top new artists and producers would interpret her music. She reached out to Peck and says his remix of her Grammy-nominated hit from 1992 “marries his music with my own beautifully. Orville and I have a lot in common and similar perspectives, I was honored when he agreed to remix one of my songs. I wanted to give him total creative freedom to do whatever he wanted with it and now I’m thrilled with the end result.”

k.d. lang released her dance mix album ‘makeover’ in May 2021.

Release date: 28th May, 2021

1. Lifted by Love (Club Xanax Mix, 1993) Remix produced by Ben Grosse and k.d. lang *

2. If I Were You (Close to the Groove Edit, 1995) Remix produced by Junior Vasquez **

3. Just Keep Me Moving (Movin’ Mix, 1993) Remix produced by Tony Garcia *

4. Sexuality (Tony Maserati Final Radio Remix, 1995) Remix produced by Robert Holmes and Tony Maserati **

5. Miss Chatelaine (St. Tropez Mix, 1992) Remix produced by Greg Penny ***

6. Theme from the Valley of the Dolls (Junior Vasquez 7” Mix, 1997) Remix produced by Junior Vasquez ****

7. The Consequences of Falling (Love to Infinity Radio Mix, 2000) Remix produced by Love to Infinity *****

8. Just Keep Me Moving (Wild Planet Mix, 1993) Remix produced by Tony Garcia *

9. If I Were You (Main Mix, 1995) Remix produced by Junior Vasquez **

10. Sexuality (DJ Krush Full Mix, 1996) Remix produced by DJ Krush **

11. Summerfling (Ananda’s Sweet Bird of Summer Extended Mix, 2000) Remix produced by Chris Brann *****

12. The Consequences of Falling (Love to Infinity Funk Mix, 2000) Remix produced by Love to Infinity *****

13. Lifted by Love (Elevate Your Love Mix, 1993) Remix produced by Bobby D’Ambrosio and Curt Frasca *

14. Summerfling (Wamdue’s Makin’ Me High Dub, 2000) Remix produced by Chris Brann *****

* original versions from Even Cowgirls Get the Blues: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (1993)

* * original versions from All You Can Eat (1995)

*** original version from Ingénue (1992)

**** original version from Drag (1997)

***** original versions from Invincible Summer (2000)

