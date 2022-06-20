 Cher Congratulates Kate Bush On Beating Her UK Record - Noise11.com
Cher has congratulated Kate Bush on beating her record as the oldest female artist to land a U.K. number one.

Bush’s 1985 track Running Up That Hill finally reached the top of the U.K. chart summit 37 years after its release last Friday thanks to its recent prominent appearance in Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things.

The achievement knocked Cher out of the record books, as at 63 years old, Bush is 11 years older than the American superstar was when her dance hit Believe topped the charts in 1998.

After hearing she’d lost her record, Cher tweeted: “Bravo Kate. Records are meant to be broken. Remember back in the day, when women had short sell-by dates We had to fight our way through the testosterone curtain, and we did it so the girls who came after us could sing as long as they want to. Mega respect.”

Bush is now the fifth oldest artist to score a U.K. No. 1 single. She follows Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was 99 when his charity version of You’ll Never Walk Alone topped the chart in 2020, and then Elton John, Tom Jones, and Louis Armstrong.

The notoriously private star expressed delight at the song’s renewed success in a blog on her website.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” she wrote. “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

