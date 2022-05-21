 Chicago Release First New (And Non-Christmas) Song Since 2008 - Noise11.com
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Robert Lamm of Chicago. Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Chicago Release First New (And Non-Christmas) Song Since 2008

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2022

in News

You have to go back 14 years to the last new music from Chicago (that wasn’t a Christmas song).

‘If This Is Goodbye’ is our preview of the ‘Chicago XXXVIII’ album, due soon.

‘If This Is Goodbye’ was written by Robert Lamm and recently appointed new singer Neil Donnell. Neil was recruited into Chicago as tenor vocalist in 2018.

Chicago were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2020 received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Glenn Wheatley performing at The Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman
Glenn Wheatley’s Posthumous Audio Book ‘Paper Paradise’ Has Been Released

Weeks before music industry legend Glenn Wheatley passed away from Covid, he co-incidentally decided to record at audio book version of his 1999 best-seller autobiography ‘Paper Paradise’.

24 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Netflix Picks Up Elton John Documentary

An official Elton John documentary is in development.

2 days ago
Blind Boys of Alabama photo by Ros O'Gorman
Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys Of Alabama Dies At 80

Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys of Alabama has died at age 80.

2 days ago
Elton John Honky Chateau
Elton John Honky Chateau Turns 50

‘Honky Chateau’, Elton John’s fifth studio album from 1972, has turned 50 years old.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive To Covid

Eric Clapton, the high profile anti-vaxxer, has tested positive to Covid and has had to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Kicks Off The Hits In Las Vegas

Rod Stewart is back performing ‘The Hits’ tour with dates set in at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

3 days ago
John Paul Young performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
John Paul Young Releases ‘Felt Like Love’, First Song In 15 Years

John Paul Young has released his first new music in 15 years. ‘Felt Like Love’.

3 days ago