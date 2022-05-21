Chicago Release First New (And Non-Christmas) Song Since 2008 - Noise11.com

You have to go back 14 years to the last new music from Chicago (that wasn’t a Christmas song).

‘If This Is Goodbye’ is our preview of the ‘Chicago XXXVIII’ album, due soon.

‘If This Is Goodbye’ was written by Robert Lamm and recently appointed new singer Neil Donnell. Neil was recruited into Chicago as tenor vocalist in 2018.

Chicago were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2020 received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

