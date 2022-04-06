 Chicago’s Saturday In The Park Featured In This Is Us - Noise11.com
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Robert Lamm of Chicago. Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Chicago’s Saturday In The Park Featured In This Is Us

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2022

in News

The Chicago classic ‘Saturday In The Park’ is featured in the final season of ‘This Is Us’.

The song turns 50 in July and there is a brand new mix by Lee Loughnane (founding member and trumpeter from Chicago) and engineer Tim Jessup which was used in the show.

‘Saturday In The Park’ was on the 1972 Chicago album ‘Chicago V’. The song was written by member Robert Lamm with vocals from Lamm and Peter Cetera. Lamm wrote the song in New York, on 4 July, 1970, after returning from Central Park where, according to Chicago’s Walter Parazaider, he saw drum players, singers, dancers and jugglers.

‘Saturday In The Park’ was a number three hit for Chicago in the USA, it reached number two in Canada and number 43 in Australia.

Season 6 Episode 11 of ‘This Is Us’ is titled ‘Saturday In The Park’. The show will end with its 103rd episode. The final episode of ‘This Is Us’ will air on 24 May, 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Is Looking Forward To Playing London Again

Joining Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio this week was the one and only Mick Jagger who was in to speak about his new solo track Strange Game from upcoming Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses.

11 hours ago
George Harrison All Things Must Pass Uber edition
Olivia Harrison On Winning First Grammy For George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass’

It has taken 50 years for the George Harrison masterpiece ‘All Things Must Pass’ to win a Grammy Award.

22 hours ago
CW McCall
C.W. McCall Dead At 93

William Dale Fries Jr, better known as C.W. McCall, has died at age 93. McCall was best known for the 1975 hit ‘Convoy’.

3 days ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett Has Covid, Midnight Oil Darwin and Cairns Shows Cancelled

Midnight Oil have cancelled two shows on the ‘Resist’ tour because Peter Garrett has tested positive to Covid.

4 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
John Lydon Wants Nothing To Do With New Sex Pistols Soundtrack

John Lydon does not approve of the upcoming Sex Pistols compilation.

5 days ago
Rolling Stones SIXTY 2022 tour
The Rolling Stones To Be Part Of BBC Four-Part Series

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be marked by the BBC with a new four-part film series.

5 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sex Pistols To Release Soundtrack To Disney+ Series ‘Pistol’

A new 20-track Sex Pistols compilation is being released as a companion to the Disney+ series 'Pistol'.

6 days ago