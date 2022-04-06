Chicago’s Saturday In The Park Featured In This Is Us - Noise11.com

The Chicago classic ‘Saturday In The Park’ is featured in the final season of ‘This Is Us’.

The song turns 50 in July and there is a brand new mix by Lee Loughnane (founding member and trumpeter from Chicago) and engineer Tim Jessup which was used in the show.

‘Saturday In The Park’ was on the 1972 Chicago album ‘Chicago V’. The song was written by member Robert Lamm with vocals from Lamm and Peter Cetera. Lamm wrote the song in New York, on 4 July, 1970, after returning from Central Park where, according to Chicago’s Walter Parazaider, he saw drum players, singers, dancers and jugglers.

‘Saturday In The Park’ was a number three hit for Chicago in the USA, it reached number two in Canada and number 43 in Australia.

Season 6 Episode 11 of ‘This Is Us’ is titled ‘Saturday In The Park’. The show will end with its 103rd episode. The final episode of ‘This Is Us’ will air on 24 May, 2022.

