Choirboys Drummer Lindsay Tebbutt Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Lindsay Tebbutt, a founding member and drummer for Choirboys has died after a battle with cancer.

In a statement on social media, Choirboys lead singer Mark Gable posted this heartfelt message:

I am not one who normally empties my heart on social media but here I go.

Lindsay Tebbutt R.I.P

His first words to me as I opened the door to his knock at 132 Lagoon Street, Narrabeen were “well, I’m here” the year was 1977. His then girlfriend Jane who went to Uni with my then girlfriend Helen, had organised that Lindsay Tebbutt and I get together to see if we could make music together they were right, we did do just that and a lot more with Brad Carr, Ian Hulme and Brett Williams in those 44 years till now.

His last words to me where “I will hold you close to my heart as I walk toward the light” well there was a little more joking around before we finally hung up our phones as was Lindsay’s way.

A huge part of us dies as well when someone we love flies on, and it is true. I love you Lindsay Tebbutt, fly high and keep laughing forever. Sending love to all that knew you and come from you.

Mark