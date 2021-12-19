Choirboys Drummer Lindsay Tebbutt Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Lindsay Tebbutt, a founding member and drummer for Choirboys has died after a battle with cancer.
In a statement on social media, Choirboys lead singer Mark Gable posted this heartfelt message:
I am not one who normally empties my heart on social media but here I go.
Lindsay Tebbutt R.I.P
His first words to me as I opened the door to his knock at 132 Lagoon Street, Narrabeen were “well, I’m here” the year was 1977. His then girlfriend Jane who went to Uni with my then girlfriend Helen, had organised that Lindsay Tebbutt and I get together to see if we could make music together they were right, we did do just that and a lot more with Brad Carr, Ian Hulme and Brett Williams in those 44 years till now.
His last words to me where “I will hold you close to my heart as I walk toward the light” well there was a little more joking around before we finally hung up our phones as was Lindsay’s way.
A huge part of us dies as well when someone we love flies on, and it is true. I love you Lindsay Tebbutt, fly high and keep laughing forever. Sending love to all that knew you and come from you.
Mark
Mark and Lindsay formed Choirboys in Sydney in 1979. Lindsay was the drummer for the band from 1979 to 1992 and then again from 2010 until now.
Choirboys first hit was ‘Never Gonna Die’ in 1983 on the Alberts label, making them labelmates with AC/DC. Jim Manzie of Ol’ 55 produced their first, self-titled album.
Choirboys second album ‘Big Bad Noise’ was on Mushroom Records. The album reached no 5 in Australia and had the hit song, now considered an Aussie classic ‘Run To Paradise’.
