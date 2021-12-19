 Choirboys Drummer Lindsay Tebbutt Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Lindsay Tebbutt, drummer for Choirboys - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lindsay Tebbutt, drummer for Choirboys - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Choirboys Drummer Lindsay Tebbutt Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2021

in News

Lindsay Tebbutt, a founding member and drummer for Choirboys has died after a battle with cancer.

In a statement on social media, Choirboys lead singer Mark Gable posted this heartfelt message:

I am not one who normally empties my heart on social media but here I go.

Lindsay Tebbutt R.I.P

His first words to me as I opened the door to his knock at 132 Lagoon Street, Narrabeen were “well, I’m here” the year was 1977. His then girlfriend Jane who went to Uni with my then girlfriend Helen, had organised that Lindsay Tebbutt and I get together to see if we could make music together they were right, we did do just that and a lot more with Brad Carr, Ian Hulme and Brett Williams in those 44 years till now.

His last words to me where “I will hold you close to my heart as I walk toward the light” well there was a little more joking around before we finally hung up our phones as was Lindsay’s way.

A huge part of us dies as well when someone we love flies on, and it is true. I love you Lindsay Tebbutt, fly high and keep laughing forever. Sending love to all that knew you and come from you.

Mark

Mark and Lindsay formed Choirboys in Sydney in 1979. Lindsay was the drummer for the band from 1979 to 1992 and then again from 2010 until now.

Choirboys first hit was ‘Never Gonna Die’ in 1983 on the Alberts label, making them labelmates with AC/DC. Jim Manzie of Ol’ 55 produced their first, self-titled album.

Choirboys second album ‘Big Bad Noise’ was on Mushroom Records. The album reached no 5 in Australia and had the hit song, now considered an Aussie classic ‘Run To Paradise’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Doobie Brothers play Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobie Brothers Are Heading To Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers will perform eight shows in Las Vegas in 2022.

4 days ago
Crowded House
Check Out New Crowded House Video Performance of ‘Start of Something’

Crowded House have shared a performance video of their new song 'Start of Something'.

4 days ago
Phil Chen photo from Phil Chen Facebook page
Phil Chen of the Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bands Dead At 80

Jamaican bass player Phil Chen has died at age 80 from cancer. Chen was the bass player for Rod Stewart from 1977 to 1980 as well as Jeff Beck.

4 days ago
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Added To National Film Registry

Talking Heads live concert film ‘Stop Making Sense’ has been added to the National Film Registry in the USA.

4 days ago
The Hard-Ons at the Link and Pink Woy Woy photo by Mark Fraser
The Hard-Ons Slipped The Sausage In Woy Woy

The new line-up of The Hard-Ons, featuring You Am I’s Tim Rogers on vocals, played their first live show last Friday in New South Wales under the name Clandestine Sausage.

5 days ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg Confirms His Australian Tour With Added Adelaide and Fremantle Dates

Billy Bragg’s Australian tour for 2022 has been confirmed with new dates added for South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide and Perth.

5 days ago
James Brown photo by Tim Cashmere
James Brown Estate Sells Music Catalogue for $90 Million

James Brown's music assets have been sold for $90 million (£68 million).

5 days ago