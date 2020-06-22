Chris Cornell’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her Dad On Father’s Day

Chris Cornell’s teenage daughter paid tribute to the late singer by sharing touching memories of her time with him on Father’s Day.

Cornell took his own life in May 2017 at the age of 52 after a show with his band Soundgarden in Detroit, Michigan.

Remembering her dad, his 15-year-old daughter Toni described him as a “best friend” and explained music created a “special bond” with her dad during a Billboard Instagram takeover on Sunday.

“I’m so grateful that I was lucky enough to have a dad who was also my best friend,” she said in a video filmed in her dad’s home studio. “Music was our life, so it really created a special bond between the two of us, even when we weren’t on the road. Here in this studio, he taught me how to play the guitar, how to record songs.”

Describing the room as her “happy place” she then showed followers his instruments and how her dad taught her to play guitar.

“This was one of my dad’s go-to guitars for writing music. And this was the first real guitar he bought me at 10 or 11,” she added, going on to say how he had taught her to play with three fingers after she suffered an injury to her hand.

“So six stitches later, my dad taught me how to play with three fingers,” she revealed. “A highlight moment of mine was when he was so proud of me he actually told Jimmy Page the story, who then asked me to show him. So thank you, Dad. No pressure at all!”

Toni also showed off some of Cornell’s handwritten lyrics, his studio desk, glasses as well as other family mementos.

The teen released her first original solo track, Far Away Places, which was produced by her dad before his death, last year.

