Christina Aguilera Postpones Release of New Music Because of Texas Shooting - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera has postponed the release of her upcoming EP, La Tormenta.

Just days after announcing the release, the Ain’t No Other Man singer revealed on her Instagram Stories that the EP would be pushed back following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

“I will be postponing the release of my new music as we mourn with the community of Uvalde. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the children and educators affected by this tragedy,” she wrote on Thursday. “I urge our leaders to make immediate changes on laws around gun control.”

A new release date for La Tormenta and its lead single Suéltame is yet to be announced.

On Tuesday afternoon, an armed 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers. The tragedy marks the 212th mass shooting in the United States this year.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

