 Christina Aguilera Postpones Release of New Music Because of Texas Shooting - Noise11.com
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christina Aguilera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman,

Christina Aguilera Postpones Release of New Music Because of Texas Shooting

by Music-News.com on May 30, 2022

in News

Christina Aguilera has postponed the release of her upcoming EP, La Tormenta.

Just days after announcing the release, the Ain’t No Other Man singer revealed on her Instagram Stories that the EP would be pushed back following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

“I will be postponing the release of my new music as we mourn with the community of Uvalde. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the children and educators affected by this tragedy,” she wrote on Thursday. “I urge our leaders to make immediate changes on laws around gun control.”

A new release date for La Tormenta and its lead single Suéltame is yet to be announced.

On Tuesday afternoon, an armed 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers. The tragedy marks the 212th mass shooting in the United States this year.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.

2 hours ago
Thirsty Merc 2022
Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

5 hours ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Sells His Songwriting Catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management.

13 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Premiere Previously Unseen ‘Gimme Shelter’ Video

The Rolling Stones has released a preview of the upcoming ‘Licked Live’ DVD featuring a previously unreleased ‘Gimme Shelter’ video from Madison Square Garden.

1 day ago
Neil Young Toast
Neil Young To Release Long Discarded ‘Toast’ Album

The Neil Young and Crazy Horse long discarded 2001 album ‘Toast’ will finally have an official release.

2 days ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull To Perform From Crater

Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull are to perform a concert from an ancient volcanic crater.

4 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Turned Down $2m DJ Offer

Snoop Dogg once rejected $2 million (£1.59 million) to DJ at a party for Michael Jordan.

5 days ago