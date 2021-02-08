Christine McVie Says Stevie Nicks and John McVie Won't Tour Fleetwood Mac Again - Noise11.com

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie believes her bandmates Stevie Nicks and John McVie wouldn’t sign up for another tour.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2 show, Sounds of the 70s with Johnnie Walker, on Sunday, Christine was asked about a return to the road after the Covid-19 crisis is over, and she also admitted she feels that she’s too old for a big trek too.

““That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do (tour again), it would be without John and without Stevie, I think,” she said. “I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now – especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I could get myself back into it again.

“I know Mick (Fleetwood) would do it in a lightning strike, but I couldn’t possibly say… We’re certainly not touring this year either.”

Asked to clarify her comments about former husband John, she added, “He’s feeling a little bit frail. He was ill. He’s fine but he just hasn’t got the heart for it anymore. He wants to get on his boat. You reach a certain age where you go, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna bust a gut doing this anymore’.

“It all looks very nice when you come and see the show, but the work that goes behind it to get to that point is unbelievable.”

Stevie has yet to confirm her Fleetwood Mac touring days are over.

