Christine McVie Sells Her Songwriting Catalogue - Noise11.com

Christine McVie is the latest artist and member of Fleetwood Mac to sell her songwriting catalogue.

McVie has sold out following more recent sales by Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks. The new owner of Merck Mercuriadis, the former manager of Elton John and Beyonce.

Mercuriadis acquired the catalogue through his company Hipgnosis. He also purchased the Buckingham catalogue.

Some of Christine’s Fleetwood Mac songs include ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Songbird’, ‘You Make Lovin’ Fun’, ‘Hold Me’, ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Think About Me’.

Fleetwood Mac’s last studio album was ‘Say You Will’ in 2003. A four track EP featuring three Lindsey Buckingham songs and one Stevie Nick song was released in 2013.

