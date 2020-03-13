 Cirque du Soleil Postpone Performances of Kurios Until 15 April - Noise11.com
Sophie Guay in Cirque du Soleil Kurios

Sophie Guay in Cirque du Soleil Kurios

Cirque du Soleil Postpone Performances of Kurios Until 15 April

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Cirque du Soleil have advised all performances until 15 April have been postponed.

Taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and yesterday’s Australian government recommendation for social distancing, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil must postpone performances of its show KURIOS scheduled to be presented under the Big Top at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, effective 14 March, 2020 until 15 April, 2020.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is currently looking at rescheduling KURIOS performances in Melbourne. The exact dates of the rescheduled performances will be communicated on the websites of Cirque du Soleil and all ticket holders for KURIOS in Melbourne will receive official notice by their original point of purchase. We kindly ask the ticket holders to keep their tickets until they receive further instructions. Their tickets will remain valid until the exchange procedure is established. For any other questions, please contact Customer Service team at 1800 036 685 between the hours of 9am-3pm, Monday through Friday. We kindly ask that you not call or visit the Flemington Racecourse or the Cirque du Soleil KURIOS on-site box office.

As we operate all over the world, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is collaborating daily with local authorities and its business partners and is working in concert with them to provide a work and performance environment that meets the highest standards of health and safety in an always evolving situation.

