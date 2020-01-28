Classic Carson ‘On The Air’ Released On CD For The First Time

Carson’s 1973 ‘On The Air’ is on CD for the first time, via Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records.

The new expanded edition of ‘On The Air’ features 15 previously unreleased performances recorded live at Thumpin’ Tum (August 1970), the Mulwala Rock Isle Festival (April 1972) and Festival Hall (November 1972).

Gil Matthews has remastered the early recordings capturing Carson members Ian ‘Fingers’ Ferguson (bass, vocals), John Capek (electric piano), Broderick Smith (vocals, harp), Ian ‘Willie’ Winter (guitar); Barry ‘Big Goose’ Sullivan (bass), Gary Clarke (bass), Mal Logan (electric piano) and Mal Capewell (saxophone).

Aztec Records founder Gil Matthews says, “This double CD starts off with CARSON live at the Thumpin’ Tum 1970 with Ian Ferguson on vocals. Then continues on with other live performances from “Sebastians, Mulwala, Festival Hall, Melbourne town hall and the “on the air” full original LP performance recorded live at Sunbury”.

Carson ‘On The Air’ is available from https://www.aztecrecords.com.au/products/avscd086

Track Listing

Disc 1

Thumpin’ Tum, August 1970 (Previously unreleased)

1. Got A Buzz

2. Hollywood Jive

3. African Smoke

4. Bad Luck Feeling

5. Straight Gin Boogie

Sebastians, 1972 (Previously unreleased)

6. Moonshine

Mulwala Rock Isle Festival, April 1972 (Previously unreleased)

7. Sweet Little Angel

8. Come Back Baby

9. Boogie

Sunbury Festival, January 1973

10. Friday Night Groove

GTK, March 1972

11. Sweet Little Angel

Disc 2

3XY Concert, Festival Hall, Melbourne, November 1972 (Previously unreleased)

1. Neptune

2. Rife

3. Up In Queensland

4. Boogie

On The Air – Sunbury Festival, January 1973 (Original album)

5. Dingo

6. Laid-Back Feel

7. Dust My Broom

8. Hey Joe

9. Boogie

10. Sunberry Jam

Melbourne Town Hall, April 1972 (Previously unreleased)

11. Walking By Myself

12. Boogie

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments