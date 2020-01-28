 Classic Carson ‘On The Air’ Released On CD For The First Time - Noise11.com
Carson On The Air

Classic Carson ‘On The Air’ Released On CD For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2020

in News

Carson’s 1973 ‘On The Air’ is on CD for the first time, via Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records.

The new expanded edition of ‘On The Air’ features 15 previously unreleased performances recorded live at Thumpin’ Tum (August 1970), the Mulwala Rock Isle Festival (April 1972) and Festival Hall (November 1972).

Gil Matthews has remastered the early recordings capturing Carson members Ian ‘Fingers’ Ferguson (bass, vocals), John Capek (electric piano), Broderick Smith (vocals, harp), Ian ‘Willie’ Winter (guitar); Barry ‘Big Goose’ Sullivan (bass), Gary Clarke (bass), Mal Logan (electric piano) and Mal Capewell (saxophone).

Aztec Records founder Gil Matthews says, “This double CD starts off with CARSON live at the Thumpin’ Tum 1970 with Ian Ferguson on vocals. Then continues on with other live performances from “Sebastians, Mulwala, Festival Hall, Melbourne town hall and the “on the air” full original LP performance recorded live at Sunbury”.

Carson ‘On The Air’ is available from https://www.aztecrecords.com.au/products/avscd086

Track Listing

Disc 1

Thumpin’ Tum, August 1970 (Previously unreleased)
1. Got A Buzz
2. Hollywood Jive
3. African Smoke
4. Bad Luck Feeling
5. Straight Gin Boogie
Sebastians, 1972 (Previously unreleased)
6. Moonshine
Mulwala Rock Isle Festival, April 1972 (Previously unreleased)
7. Sweet Little Angel
8. Come Back Baby
9. Boogie
Sunbury Festival, January 1973
10. Friday Night Groove
GTK, March 1972
11. Sweet Little Angel

Disc 2
3XY Concert, Festival Hall, Melbourne, November 1972 (Previously unreleased)
1. Neptune
2. Rife
3. Up In Queensland
4. Boogie
On The Air – Sunbury Festival, January 1973 (Original album)
5. Dingo
6. Laid-Back Feel
7. Dust My Broom
8. Hey Joe
9. Boogie
10. Sunberry Jam
Melbourne Town Hall, April 1972 (Previously unreleased)
11. Walking By Myself
12. Boogie

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

Rod Stewart will now perform a second show in Melbourne on 29 October.

11 hours ago
James Taylor American Standard
James Taylor To Release American Standard Album

James Taylor’s 19th studio album is a collection of 14 American standards titled ‘American Standard’.

3 days ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years

81-year old Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot will release ‘Solo’, his first album in 16 years in March.

3 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen

Neil Young has finally been granted US citizenship.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to battery charges relating to an alleged bust-up with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

5 days ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Judge Denies Joey Kramer The Right To Perform With Aerosmith At The Grammy Awards

Joey Kramer's has been denied the right to perform with his band Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

5 days ago
Terry Jones as Brian's mother in The Life of Brian
Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77

Terry Jones, one of Monty Python’s creators, has passed away at age 77. Jones was diagnosed with FTD, a form of dementia four years ago.

5 days ago