Coheed and Cambria Continue The Jessie’s Girl Story With Rick Springfield - Noise11.com

Coheed And Cambria. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Coheed and Cambria Continue The Jessie’s Girl Story With Rick Springfield

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2021

New York’s rock band Coheed and Cambria have created a sequel to Rick Springfield’s 1981 number one hit and Rick is all over it. ‘Jessie’s Girl 2’ continues the ‘Jessie’s Girl’ story and Rick contributed to song and video.

Rick Springfield tells Noise11.com, “The singer is a fan and he sent he this song. He said ‘we wrote this song and continued the story and would you mind singing a song or bridge or something. I listened to it and I loved the sense of humour. Then they asked if I wanted to do the video and I said ‘sure’. Claudio the singer is a really lovely guy and he writes sci-fi. We had a lot in common”.

The Coheed and Cambria version comes 40 years after Rick’s original song. “It’s very rare that another band writes a sequel to another artists song,” Rick says. “An artist might do it but I don’t know of many artists who pick another artist’s song. It was cool to do”.

Rick agreed to do the video after some strategically placed product placement was included to plug his rum company. “That drink is Beach Bar Rum,” Rick says. “I have a rum company with Sammy Hagar called Beach Bar Rum. They said they wanted me to be a bartender. I said ‘I’ll be In the video if you let me stick the rum in there’. So they did”.

In October Rick Springfield and Russell Morris (as The Morris Springfield Project) will release ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’, a concept album based on the Spanish ‘Day of the Dead’ celebrations where once a year the living welcome back their family and friends who have passed.

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ will be released on Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records. Orders for the album have now started through Songland Records, https://songland.com.au/contact-us/

The Zoot tour is now scheduled for October 2022.

ZOOT – OCTOBER 2022 DATES:
Friday 7 Oct 2022 Brisbane
Saturday 8 Oct 2022 Sydney
Wednesday 12 Oct 2022 Perth
Friday 14 Oct 2022 Adelaide
Saturday 15 Oct 2022 Melbourne

Find tickets here https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/zoot/

