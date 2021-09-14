Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61 - Noise11.com

Norm Macdonald, best known for his role in Saturday Night Live, has died from cancer at the age of 61.

Saturday Night Live tweeted, “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.

Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. pic.twitter.com/KQYuuz5eM9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 14, 2021

There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm. — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 14, 2021

Macdonald was a writer for Roseanne before he joined Saturday Night Live in 1993. He returned to the Roseanne reboot in 2018.

Conan O’Brien tweeted, “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today”.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

In 1999 Norm started his own sitcom The Norm Show. His Netflix show ‘Norm Macdonald Has A Show’ is streaming now.

Macdonald was diagnosed nine years ago but kept his condition private. He died in Los Angeles.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments