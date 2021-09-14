 Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61 - Noise11.com
Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2021

in News

Norm Macdonald, best known for his role in Saturday Night Live, has died from cancer at the age of 61.

Saturday Night Live tweeted, “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.

Macdonald was a writer for Roseanne before he joined Saturday Night Live in 1993. He returned to the Roseanne reboot in 2018.

Conan O’Brien tweeted, “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today”.

In 1999 Norm started his own sitcom The Norm Show. His Netflix show ‘Norm Macdonald Has A Show’ is streaming now.

Macdonald was diagnosed nine years ago but kept his condition private. He died in Los Angeles.

