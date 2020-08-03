 Corey Taylor Concerned For Kanye West Mental Well-Being - Noise11.com
Corey Taylor Concerned For Kanye West Mental Well-Being

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2020

in News

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is growing increasingly concerned about Kanye West’s mental wellbeing.

Taylor, who has previously called Kanye out in interviews, opened up about his worries surrounding Kanye in a chat with Loudwire, admitting that while he initially laughed when hearing that the rapper was going to run for U.S. president, he quickly realised there were deeper issues at play.

“Seeing this behaviour now, that worries me. That’s not the normal behaviour of someone who… that seems like someone who’s having a mental break, to be honest,” he mused. “When you exacerbate it with fame and money and all of these different things, people have a right to be concerned. He’s got a family; he’s got people who care about him and worry about him.

“It’s one thing to laugh about it from afar; it’s another thing to watch a breakdown happening in real-time, especially with someone who is loved by so many people, and a lot of his actions are taken very seriously. I just hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

Kanye sparked concern after stating that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting daughter North and claiming that he’d been trying to divorce Kim for two years. The reality star then issued a statement saying that her husband was having a “bipolar episode”.

She was later seen in floods of tears during what appeared to be a tense conversation with Kanye after she flew to Wyoming to be with him, and was seen heading back to Los Angeles mere hours later.

Since then, Kim has not commented on Kanye or her relationship status, although sources close to her have speculated that she’s considering ending the marriage once and for all.

