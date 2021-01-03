Country Star Misty Morgan Dies Aged 75 - Noise11.com

Country singer Misty Morgan, best known for the 1970 hit ‘Tennessee Bird Walk’ with her husband Jack Blanchard, has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 75.

‘Tennessee Bird Walk’ was a number 23 hit in America but reached number three in Australia. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group at the 13th Grammy Awards but lost to Johnny Cash and June Carter for ‘If I Were A Carpenter’.

Jack Blanchard and Misty Morgan also had another 1970 Top 40 Australian hit with ‘Humphrey The Camel’.

Jack and Misty would have a string of Country hits in America throughout the 1970s including ‘You’ve Got Your Troubles’, ‘There Must Be Something More To Life (Than Growing Old’ and ‘Somewhere in Virginia in the Rain’.

In a statement on Facebook Jack Blanchard told fans,

“I was sitting in the hospital room watching Misty sleep and she died. They tell me I’m in shock so I’d better stop writing”.

Love, Jack

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with Misty’s funeral expenses.

