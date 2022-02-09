Courtney Barnett ‘Anonymous Club’ Movie To Screen At SXSW - Noise11.com

The Courtney Barnett documentary ‘Anonymous Club’ will screen during SXSW in Austin, Texas for 2022.

The movie was “Shot on vivid 16mm film over a three-year period, ANONYMOUS CLUB chronicles notoriously shy, Melbourne-based musician Courtney Barnett’s ups and downs on the world tour for her album Tell Me How You Really Feel. Featuring Barnett’s unguarded narration from her audio diary, recorded on an dictaphone provided by filmmaker Danny Cohen, the film delivers frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett’s creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.

‘Anonymous Club’ premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2021.

‘Anonymous Club’ is distributed in the USA by Oscilloscope Films, the company started by Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch in 2008.

