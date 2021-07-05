Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears - Noise11.com

Courtney Love has performed an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’.
Courtney said in Instagram, “Its written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people and its got like B Sharp 7, I don’t know shit”.
She sure doesn’t. ‘Lucky’ songwriters, “old guy” Max Martin is 50 and Yami Yacoub is 46. What does that make 56-year old Courtney at 56?
‘Lucky’ was on Britney Spears’ second album ‘Oops … I Did It Again’ in 2000. The single reached no 23 in the USA, no 5 in the UK and no 3 in Australia.
