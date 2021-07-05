 Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears - Noise11.com
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall

Courtney Love, Festival Hall Melbourne. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2021

in News

Courtney Love has performed an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’.

Courtney said in Instagram, “Its written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people and its got like B Sharp 7, I don’t know shit”.

She sure doesn’t. ‘Lucky’ songwriters, “old guy” Max Martin is 50 and Yami Yacoub is 46. What does that make 56-year old Courtney at 56?

‘Lucky’ was on Britney Spears’ second album ‘Oops … I Did It Again’ in 2000. The single reached no 23 in the USA, no 5 in the UK and no 3 in Australia.

Noise11.com

Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman

