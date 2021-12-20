Covid Positive Crew Member Brings Evanescence Tour To A Halt - Noise11.com

Evanescence US tour has come to a sudden halt after a crew member tested to Covid-19.

Five dates in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Newark, Camden and Worcester with Halestorm this month has been put on hold.

In a statement Evanescence posted, “Well, after taking every precaution imaginable, our tour has been hit by COVID and we are forced to postpone our show tonight in Cincinnati. The good news is we were able to reschedule the show for Monday, Dec. 20th, so hold onto your tickets because we are still coming for you! Be on the lookout for an email with additional information. Please be safe out there, and wear a mask”.

Many of you are concerned tonight’s postponement due to COVID could affect the rest of our US tour. We're working on a plan to allow us to perform all the remaining shows of the tour as scheduled. Our first priority is safety, stay tuned for the latest updates. — Evanescence (@evanescence) December 12, 2021

Singer Amy Lee commented, “We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is.

“All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

“This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush- and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

Meanwhile Evanescence have released their cover of The Beatles’ ‘Across The Universe’.

Amy said, “Performing Across the Universe became my favorite part of the night when we were touring Synthesis. Every word speaks straight to my soul and singing it feels so good. Like my spirit lifts out of my body. And I feel the presence of the ones I’ve lost, especially my brother. Robby was a massive fan of @thebeatles and this cover was for him. “Nothing’s gonna change my world” to me, means nothing can tear us apart. Ever. Not even death. Because real love is forever. Listening to the recording now brings me right back to that beautiful feeling and it makes me very happy to see you enjoying it too.

This beautiful artwork by Tim Cantor hangs in my house. From the moment I saw it I connected with it in a spiritual way. Out of the thorns grows this beautiful tree, reaching up toward the light with everything in it’s being till it’s petals defy gravity towards heaven. Just like I feel the song moving me. I was shocked when I asked for permission to use the artwork and was told the artist was an Evanescence fan, who had been moved by my work too, and was more than happy to let us use it for this release. Love connects us all, if we let it”.

