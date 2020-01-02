Critter Fuqua Leaves Old Crow Medicine Show

Christopher “Critter” Fuqua has parted ways with his buddies in bluegrass revival band Old Crow Medicine Show.

The announcement came after the band’s new year’s eve gig at Nashville’s iconic Ryman auditorium.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Fuqua said “Old Crow is more than a band, it’s a spiritual being with many entities that have flowed through it since its inception in 1998. It’s my path that I flow out again.”

Old Crowd Medicine Show formed in Virginia in 1998. They rose to global prominence with their 2004 album O.C.M.S.. They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013 and were featured in the 2012 documentary Big Easy Express alongside Mumford & Sons, and Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes.

Fuqua was a founding member.

Old Crow Medicine Show play Methamphetamine on stage at the Ryman

