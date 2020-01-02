 Critter Fuqua Leaves Old Crow Medicine Show - Noise11.com
Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show

Critter Fuqua Leaves Old Crow Medicine Show

by Tim Cashmere on January 2, 2020

in News

Christopher “Critter” Fuqua has parted ways with his buddies in bluegrass revival band Old Crow Medicine Show.

The announcement came after the band’s new year’s eve gig at Nashville’s iconic Ryman auditorium.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Fuqua said “Old Crow is more than a band, it’s a spiritual being with many entities that have flowed through it since its inception in 1998. It’s my path that I flow out again.”

Old Crowd Medicine Show formed in Virginia in 1998. They rose to global prominence with their 2004 album O.C.M.S.. They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013 and were featured in the 2012 documentary Big Easy Express alongside Mumford & Sons, and Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes.

Fuqua was a founding member.

Old Crow Medicine Show play Methamphetamine on stage at the Ryman

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The xx
The xx Working On New Music

British indie-electro pioneers The xx have revealed that they're working on new music.

4 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo
Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff's Mode For Men.

8 hours ago
Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

Byron Bay's two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

9 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Set To Extend Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga says he Vegas residency has been extended until the end of 2020.

21 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live

Cold Chisel’s warm-up gig in Sydney 28 December featured the live premiere of four new tracks from the no 1 album ‘Blood Moon’.

3 days ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale Reflects On A Year Without Alcohol

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother has shared his thoughts after clocking up 12 months without alcohol.

3 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hall & Oates Return To The Australian Top 40 For The First Time Since 1984

Hall & Oates are officially an Australian Top 40 act again, scoring their first Top 40 hit since ‘Out of Touch’ in 1984.

5 days ago