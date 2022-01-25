 Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time - Noise11.com
Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2022

Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ black and white film clip has been colourized for the very first time.

The Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ video was filmed around South Melbourne and St Kilda by Chris Löfvén. Chris made ‘Oz – A Rock ’n’ Roll Movie’ in 1976 with a soundtrack by Ross Wilson.

The milk bar at the start of the ‘Eagle Rock’ video is in Clarendon Street, South Melbourne. That is now the Mexican restaurant Rosa Mexicano. The burger joint that the end is now the McDonalds at St Kilda, opposite Luna Park. When Daddy Cool drive up, they are heading up The Esplanade, away from Luna Park towards The Espy.

Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ was released on 21 May 1971. In 2010 it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia.

