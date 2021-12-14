 Damon Albarn, Bastille Set For BRIT Events - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman

Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn, Bastille Set For BRIT Events

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2021

in News

Damon Albarn, Bastille and Anne-Marie have announced shows as part of BRITs Week for War Child.

Just like previous years, a bunch of intimate gigs will take place in London around the time of the BRIT Awards with Mastercard, between February 1 and 20, in aid of the charity that supports children affected by conflict.

Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, The Bad & The Queen star Damon will close the series on February 20 at the Troxy, performing tracks from his acclaimed latest solo LP, ‘The Nearer The Mountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, plus fan-favourites.

Bastille are set to take to the stage at the Earth Theatre on February 2, and the pop star will play Lafayette the night before.

Other stars performing include Becky Hill, Mimi Webb and Craig David.

All proceeds will go to War Child, and more names will be added shortly.

Ben Anderson, Head of Live at War Child, said: “We are delighted to be working with BPI and AEG once again on another BRITs Week series.

“Whilst there was a temporary pause on all things live music over the past 12 months or so, there was no pause to the challenges facing children who live in conflict zones around the world. With conflict rates on the rise, and more children at risk, our work as a charity is never more needed. “The whole music team and the wider War Child teams are very excited to be working on a fantastic series of gigs. There are some real treats for fans to see their favourite artists in some venues across the capital that they wouldn’t normally play, and we look forward to not only the gigs but also to raising much needed funds and awareness of the fantastic work that War Child do.”

The nominations will be unveiled on ITV’s ‘The BRITs Are Coming’, which airs from 5pm GMT on Saturday, December 18.

music-news.com

